In boon to sector, surgical robots receive NMPA approvals

The NMPA approved two different surgical robots for marketing, a step forward in growth of a sector that remains underdeveloped in China. One of the robots approved for marketing by the NMPA is from Yuanhua Orthopedic Robotic Ltd. and the other is Suzhou Microport Orthobot Co. Ltd. Both robots are used for total knee arthroplasty (TKA), removing damaged cartilage and bones from the surface of the knee joint and replacing them with artificial implants.