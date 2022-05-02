Orphalan SA is laying the ground for a 2023 U.S. launch of Cuvrior for the treatment of Wilson’s disease, following FDA approval of the copper chelating drug. Cuvrior (trientine tetrahydrochloride) is a new salt of trientine that was designed to have superior properties to Syprine (trientine hydrochloride) from Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Cufence from Univar Solutions BV, which are approved as second-line treatments for the rare inherited copper transport disorder, in the U.S. and EU respectively.

The BioWorld Insider Podcast: Biopharma’s correction? 2022 1Q investments are both up and down

Could investments in biopharmaceutical companies in 2022 be as aggressive as 2021, which saw a record 1,968 biopharma deals worth about $213.5 billion? So far, 2022 may be the lowest financing year since 2017 overall. But, drilling down to venture capital, private companies raised $5.7 billion in Q1 through 129 transactions, making it the second-best first quarter in history with 2021 at the top. Apparently, investors and private companies have maintained their appetite into 2022. Simultaneously, deal volume is down but values are up, which means that biopharma executives are realizing they can gain access to innovative technologies for a lot less money through licensing and collaboration. BioWorld Senior Analyst Karen Carey explores the data with staff writer Lee Landenberger, explaining what happened in Q1 and where Q2 is headed.

Latest NK deal sees Dragonfly draw Gilead to $300M collaboration

Dragonfly Therapeutics Inc. added Gilead Sciences Inc. to its roster of partnerships in a deal that gives the Waltham, Mass.-based company $300 million up front, with opt-in payments, milestones and up to 20% royalties down the road. In exchange Gilead gets exclusive, worldwide rights to DF-7001, a preclinical-stage 5T4-targeting immunotherapy, as well as rights to additional NK cell engager programs generated by Dragonfly’s Trinket (Trispecific NK Engager) platform. The Gilead collaboration follows recently expanded deals with Abbvie Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. as well as an agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Co. that has grown to include six programs since 2017.

CRLs make week's start rough start for five companies

A quintet of companies on May 2 announced three CRLs that left them scrambling to get back on the path to approval. A CRL for Hutchmed Ltd.'s surufatinib met with word from the U.S. FDA that two positive phase III studies in China and a bridging study in the U.S. would not support approval of the drug for pancreatic and extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. A multi-regional trial in the U.S. is needed too, the regulator said. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. and Coherus Biosciences Inc. also received a CRL for toripalimab in nasopharyngeal carcinoma over a quality process change the companies called "readily addressable." Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. drew a CRL over issues related to chemistry, manufacturing, and controls for its acute migraine candidate, AXS-07. No concerns were expressed about clinical efficacy or safety data, the company said, nor were requests made for new trials to support approval of the combination of Moseic meloxicam and rizatriptan.

Keeping it simple: Kelonia raises a $50M series A

For Kevin Friedman, the secret to making newly emergent Kelonia Therapeutics Inc. a success is reducing complexity and keeping everything as simple as possible. The Boston-based company just raised $50 million in a series A funding to further its development of genetic medicines encompassing a range of diseases.

Former Genentech execs launch new immunotherapy biotech LTZ Therapeutics

After raising $17 million in seed funding, immunotherapy-focused biotech company, LTZ Therapeutics Inc., is coming out of stealth mode and announcing plans for the fledgling company whose acronym stands for “Lift to Zenith.” CEO and co-founder Robert Li told BioWorld that the company’s three-tiered immunotherapy platform will focus on reducing immunosuppression, re-programming innate immunity and modulating adaptive immunity.

Innate immune memory underlies inflammatory comorbidities: study

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have gained new insight into how different inflammatory conditions reinforce each other via trained innate immunity.

US FDA advises on ctDNA as a biomarker for certain early stage cancers

The latest in a spate of draft and final guidances released recently by the U.S. FDA could help sponsors developing drugs to treat early stage solid tumor malignancies. The draft guidance, scheduled for publication in tomorrow’s Federal Register, advises on the use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a biomarker in clinical trials and to support approval of drugs for early stage tumors. In that setting, “ctDNA may be used to detect a certain targetable alteration, to enrich a high- or low-risk population for study in a trial, to reflect a patient’s response to treatment or, potentially, as an early marker of efficacy,” the FDA said.

Also in the news

