BioWorld - Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Orphalan wins US FDA approval for Wilson’s disease drug Cuvrior

May 2, 2022
By Nuala Moran
Orphalan SA is laying the ground for a 2023 U.S. launch of Cuvrior for the treatment of Wilson’s disease, following FDA approval of the copper chelating drug. Cuvrior (trientine tetrahydrochloride) is a new salt of trientine that was designed to have superior properties to Syprine (trientine hydrochloride) from Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Cufence from Univar Solutions BV, which are approved as second-line treatments for the rare inherited copper transport disorder, in the U.S. and EU respectively.
