Masimo offers limited release of W1 watch, positive outcomes from Sedline study

Four months after debuting W1 health watch at Arab Health 2022, Masimo Corp. reported a limited release of the consumer version of the device in the U.S. to 10,000 users on a first come-first served basis. The wrist-worn device, which measures oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index and respiration rate, also counts steps and detects falls.