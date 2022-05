Dianthus blossoms with $100M series A round to target complement system

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc. has, appropriately, flowered in springtime. The Waltham, Mass.-based company emerged from stealth with $100 million in series A funding and lofty ambitions to rewrite the rules of targeting the complement system with a pipeline of antibodies that bring new levels of selectivity to an area of innate immunity that has proved difficult to target.