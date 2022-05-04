Newco news

Engimmune raises $16.7M in seed round to build better T-cell receptors

Engimmune Therapeutics AG has raised CHF15.5 million (US$16.7 million) in a seed round, as it prepares to address efficacy and safety shortcomings that currently constrain T-cell receptor and soluble TCR cancer therapies. The Basel, Switzerland-based company’s technology brings together genome editing, functional screening, deep mutational sequencing and machine learning, to engineer synthetic T-cell receptors that are highly specific to a chosen tumor antigen, increasing affinity and safety and avoiding off-target effects.