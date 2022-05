Aduhelm claims Biogen’s CEO as a victim as the failure ripples outward

The flop that is Aduhelm (aducanumab) made itself felt in Biogen Inc.’s executive suite as CEO Michael Vounatsos is leaving the company. He had the job for five and a half years and for less than a year after the controversial Alzheimer’s treatment was approved. He will stick around until a successor is found.