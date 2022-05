GSK trade secret theft a family affair

In an ongoing sibling saga of biopharma trade secret theft, Gongda Xue, a Swiss resident and Chinese citizen, has been convicted, following a U.S. trial, of charges related to a conspiracy to steal trade secrets from Glaxosmithkline plc over a six-year period beginning in 2010, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported May 2.