Xeltis touts preliminary data for restorative hemodialysis access graft

Xeltis BV plans to expedite an international pivotal trial investigating its restorative hemodialysis access graft Axess following encouraging preliminary data. The company released results from a clinical trial investigating the graft at CX 2022, the Charing Cross International Symposium on Vascular and Endovascular Challenges, in London. Data showed the graft had 100% functional patency and safety in a patient cohort of 11, with a median follow-up of 6.5 months.