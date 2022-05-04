BioWorld - Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Abbott’s Tacticath scores high in persistent atrial fibrillation study

May 4, 2022
By Meg Bryant
Abbott Laboratories reported results from its PERSIST-END study demonstrating that close to nine in 10 patients treated for persistent atrial fibrillation (AF) with its Tacticath contact force ablation, sensor-enabled (Tacticath SE) were free of symptoms of their arrhythmia over 15 months of follow-up. The study’s findings, which supported a November 2021 FDA approval for persistent AF, also showed significant improvement in patients’ quality of life and a more than 50% cut in the use of health care resources, the company said.
