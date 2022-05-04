Privately held Amphista Therapeutics Ltd. has cut massive deals with two biopharma giants, Merck KGaA and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS), that together could bring the company up to $2.25 billion, including about $74 million up front. The companies will use Amphista’s Eclipsys platform to generate protein degrader-based therapeutics. Merck is looking to discover and develop small-molecule protein degraders for treating cancer and immune disease. Indications in the BMS deal were not announced. Amphista’s technology comes from the lab of its co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Alessio Ciulli, a professor of chemical and structural biology at the Scotland-based University of Dundee.

As COVID numbers drop, biopharma research remains steadfast

For the first time since the early weeks of the pandemic in 2020, global deaths caused by COVID-19 have fallen to their lowest point, as immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants continues to build. Infections and deaths appear to be decelerating, an optimistic sign that the pandemic may be nearing an end.

Pharma calls for reform to combination therapy funding in UK

A lack of funding for combination therapies in the U.K. could hold back investment in the country’s pharma industry. But there are moves afoot to find ways around the issue, which has been pinned on the way the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) assesses the value of drugs.

Connect seeks to partner S1P drug after phase II falls short

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. pointed to positive secondary endpoint data and a numerical trend on the primary endpoint in favor of its S1P receptor modulator, CBP-307, in ulcerative colitis, but those results weren’t enough to keep the stock (NASDAQ:CNTB) from falling by more than 50% in midday trading, as investors focused on the primary endpoint miss and the company’s decision to partner the program going forward.

Beigene’s tislelizumab meets primary survival endpoint in first-line advanced esophageal cancer

Beigene Ltd. reported that its global phase III trial of PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy met the primary endpoint of overall survival in first-line advanced esophageal cancer. The monoclonal antibody is the first drug from Beigene’s immuno-oncology program and is being developed internationally as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies to treat a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers.

WTO’s IP waiver reaches final stretch

A proposal hammered out by the EU, India, South Africa and the U.S. to allow IP waivers for COVID-19 vaccines is headed to all members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for consideration. While the proposal, which has been in the works for more than a year, is pretty straightforward, the duration of the waiver and the breadth of its impact still have to be resolved. The proposal suggests that the waivers be allowed for three or five years. And if the proposal is adopted as written, WTO members would be asked to determine, within six months, whether the waiver should be extended to COVID-19 diagnostics and therapeutics.

The BioWorld Insider Podcast: Biopharma’s correction? 2022 1Q investments are both up and down

Could investments in biopharmaceutical companies in 2022 be as aggressive as 2021, which saw a record 1,968 biopharma deals worth about $213.5 billion? So far, 2022 may be the lowest financing year since 2017 overall. But, drilling down to venture capital, private companies raised $5.7 billion in Q1 through 129 transactions, making it the second-best first quarter in history with 2021 at the top. Apparently, investors and private companies have maintained their appetite into 2022. Simultaneously, deal volume is down but values are up, which means that biopharma executives are realizing they can gain access to innovative technologies for a lot less money through licensing and collaboration. BioWorld Senior Analyst Karen Carey explores the data with staff writer Lee Landenberger, explaining what happened in Q1 and where Q2 is headed.

Also in the news

Abeona, Adial, Agastiya, AGTC, Allena, Amphera, Apnimed, Aptose, Aribio, Asceneuron, Astrazeneca, Aura, Beigene, Belite, Betta, Boehringer Ingelheim, Botanix, Brickell, Clinuvel, Compass, Connect, Eyepoint, Genenta, Helsinn, Hillevax, Ilya, Immutep, Innate, Intrinsic, Ipsen, Iveric, Juniper, Kezar, Kintor, Melt, Neuromagen, NLS, Novartis, Olix, Oncolytics, Ose, Oxurion, Phathom, Rezolute, Rhizen, South Rampart, Starton