Intercept finds cash, optionality in sale of ex-US business to Advanz

Intent on expanding both the reach and approved uses of its farnesoid X receptor agonist, Ocaliva (obeticholic acid), Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is selling both its ex-U.S. operations and rights to the primary biliary cholangitis drug to U.K.-based Advanz Pharma Corp. Ltd. for $405 million up front. The deal, including an additional $45 million earnout tied to EU regulatory advances, represents an important step toward strengthening Intercept's balance sheet and options, said CEO and President Jerry Durso.