Cytoreason expands reach to leverage machine learning in drug development in South Korea

Computational disease modeling company Cytoreason Ltd. is expanding its reach into Asia with a recent partnership with South Korean big data company Helixrus Inc., which is focused on biological big data and multiomics. The alliance will focus on leveraging Helixrus’ deep knowledge of the South Korean pharmaceutical market, and extensive network of relationships in Asian markets, to highlight Cytoreason’s capabilities in prioritizing new targets, finding biomarkers, profiling combinations, stratifying patients and other use cases within the drug lifecycle.