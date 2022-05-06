Anglonordic Life Science Conference

Denmark’s Cbio heads for clinic with TIL therapy

Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy is a promising approach to cancer cell therapy that could provide a new option for people whose cancers have not responded to previous lines of treatment – and Denmark’s Cbio A/S is heading to the clinic with a new contender in the field. Delegates at the Anglonordic Life Science Conference in London, held on May 5, heard from CEO Ulrik Cordes, who explained the company aims to outperform rivals from Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Instil Bio Inc. with its proprietary approach to TIL.