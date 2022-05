Biomed Israel

Israeli startups eye growing precision oncology market

With cancer treatment success rates rising, the field of precision oncology is poised to grow as clinicians aim to move treatment from a one size fits all approach to personalized treatment regimens. Israeli startups including Oncohost Ltd., Nucleai Ltd. and Gina Life Diagnostics Ltd. are part of an emerging wave of companies utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to personalize the future of cancer diagnostics.