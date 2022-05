2022 MedCon

Cybersecurity expertise still in short supply, but solution nowhere in sight

Cybersecurity remains a pressing issue for medical technology, in part because there are new, small companies jumping into this space seemingly every day. However, there is a shortage of talent in cybersecurity, something that Dan Lyon, director of cybersecurity at Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass., said will not ease soon due to a lack of interest among colleges and universities in providing curriculum and degrees in this area.