Oncohost’s $35M series C predicts expansion of Prophet study

The short-term future is a little clearer for Israeli precision oncology startup Oncohost Ltd. now that it has closed a $35 million series C fundraising round. The new infusion more than doubled the previous amount raised, bringing total investment to more than $50 million. The company plans to use the funds to expand its PROPHETIC trial of the company’s machine learning-based host response profiling platform, Prophet, to additional locations worldwide and new indications.