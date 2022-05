Neuronetics wins FDA nod for Neurostar TMS for OCD

The FDA has greenlighted Neuronetics Inc.’s Neurostar transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) system as an adjunct treatment for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The noninvasive treatment, which uses repetitive, focused magnetic pulses to stimulate brain cells, is already cleared and marketed in the U.S., Japan and select other countries for major depressive disorder (MDD).