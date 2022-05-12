Updated guidelines add Oncotype Dx GPS and Isopsa for prostate cancer decision-making

As the American Urological Association (AUA) annual meeting prepares to kick off on May 12, newly published prostate cancer guidelines recommend two tests to help clinicians and patients determine the best path forward for treatment—or waiting. The latest AUA guidelines incorporated Exact Sciences Corp.’s Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score (GPS) test for risk-stratification of localized prostate cancer, while the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) added Cleveland Diagnostics Inc.’s Isopsa test to help identify high-grade early prostate cancer before a biopsy or after a negative biopsy result.