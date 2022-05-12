BioWorld - Thursday, May 12, 2022
See today's BioWorld MedTechSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FDA user fee legislation passes first hurdle in House of Representatives

May 11, 2022
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The legislation that would renew a number of FDA user fee programs, the Food and Drug Amendments Act (FDA Act) of 2022, has passed the first legislative hurdle in a subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives, but there are several issues with the bill. According to members of the subcommittee, the issues include an absence of provisions for medical device servicing, and the absence of legislation for FDA regulation of lab-developed tests (LDTs), issues that are unlikely to be resolved before the legislation is passed out of the House.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Regulatory