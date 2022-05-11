A phase III failure for Roche Holding AG unit Genentech Inc.'s anti-TIGIT immunotherapy tiragolumab is taking other class entrants down with it. The trial, which tested tiragolumab plus Tecentriq (atezolizumab) vs. Tecentriq alone as a first-line treatment for PD-L1-high locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer, missed its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS). While the failure wasn’t without precedent – a combination of tiragolumab and Tecentriq earlier missed the co-primary endpoints of PFS and overall survival in treating extensive stage small-cell lung cancer – the readthrough to other TIGIT programs was swift. By midday, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCS) shares fell 29%, Iteos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was down 30%, Mereo Biopharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares fell 21% and Beigene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares were depressed by 15%. Gilead Sciences Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Novartis AG and Glaxosmithkline plc have all signed deals, each potentially worth $1 billion or more for TIGIT drugs.

LSX World Congress: Despite the discord of 2022, the music is not over in biotech investment

The music still goes on for biotech investment – it’s just not as loud and vibrant as it was during the heady days of 2020 and 2021, according to experts at this year’s LSX World Congress in London. After the rush to invest in biotech during the last two years, it’s become an uphill battle to raise money – but the message from several panel experts at the event is that there is still hope.

Newly appointed CEO Shea to lead Inovio’s shift to COVID-19 vaccine booster strategy

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., once an early forerunner in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, is terminating a phase II/III study of DNA vaccine candidate INO-4800 in favor of pursuing a heterologous boosting strategy. That news, released during the firm’s first-quarter earnings after market close May 10, along with a delay in regulatory filing for its HPV immunotherapy candidate and the departure of long-time CEO Joseph Kim, sent company shares (NASDAQ:INO) falling 27% at midday.

Inflammation is key to preventing chronic pain, study finds

More than 10% of Americans suffer from chronic pain, and how to prevent acute pain from turning chronic has been a critical question in pain research. But according to a study published in the May 11, 2022, issue of Science Translational Medicine, that approach has it backwards. In several animal models of pain, the resolution of acute pain was an active process. Chronic pain happened when those active processes failed to occur. “Our data changed the way we in the pain field think about the development of chronic pain,” co-corresponding author Luda Diatchenko told BioWorld. “We always look for this reason… this pathological process that we need to inhibit.” Instead, “it is the resolution of pain that requires something to happen,” added co-corresponding author Jeffrey Mogil. “The persistence of pain requires nothing to occur.”

Newco news: Launch of Nuvig nets $47M series A for immune homeostasis

Nuvig Therapeutics Inc. made its debut with a $47 million series A financing that will support its efforts to develop drugs that induce immune homeostasis as a way of treating autoimmune diseases without disturbing the system’s normal function. The firm has not disclosed many details about the technology, which exploits the body’s natural way of turning down immune response. Taking part in the Redwood City, Calif.-based firm’s financing were co-leaders Novo Holdings A/S and Platanus, joined Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Digitalis Ventures, and Mission Biocapital.

US FDA user fee legislation passes first hurdle in House of Representatives

The legislation that would renew a number of U.S. FDA user fee programs, the Food and Drug Amendments Act (FDA Act) of 2022, has passed the first legislative hurdle in a subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives, but there are several issues with the bill. According to members of the subcommittee, the issues include an absence of provisions for medical device servicing and the lack of legislation for FDA regulation of lab-developed tests, issues that are unlikely to be resolved before the legislation is passed out of the House.

US lawmakers question budget fulcrum for ARPA-H, NIH

The new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), with its focus on transformative high-risk, high-reward research to drive biomedical breakthroughs, may be a good idea, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of increased investment in basic research at the NIH, according to the bipartisan leadership of a U.S. House appropriations subcommittee. In opening a hearing today on the NIH’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), chair of the subcommittee, expressed concern that nearly all of the $4 billion-plus increase the Biden administration has requested for the NIH would go to set up ARPA-H. Ranking Member Tom Cole (R-Okla.) echoed her concerns about the imbalance, noting that the budget also calls for modest cuts to some parts of the NIH.

BioKorea 2022: As microbiome therapies emerge, leaders see challenges, opportunities

Microbiome-modulating therapies are increasingly being explored to treat a variety of diseases. However, the market is still in its infancy and a lack of solid regulations remains challenging for companies to overcome, speakers at the BioKorea 2022 said May 11.

Zhifei Lvzhu wins rights to whooping cough vaccine from Intravacc

Beijing Zhifei Lvzhu Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has picked up rights to a whooping cough vaccine candidate from Intravacc B.V. on undisclosed terms. With the deal, Zhifei Lvzhu gained exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the vaccine in China, as well as nonexclusive rights in Africa, South America, and selected Asian countries. In turn, Intravacc is eligible to receive milestone and up-front payments plus royalties on net sales of the vaccine, should it reach market.

Also in the news

