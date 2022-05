New CEO Shea to lead Inovio’s shift to COVID-19 vaccine booster strategy

Newly appointed President and CEO Jackie Shea looks to have her work cut out for her, as Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. decided to ditch its phase II/III COVID-19 vaccination trial in favor of pursuing a booster strategy with INO-4800. That update, disclosed during Inovio’s first-quarter earnings late May 10 alongside a likely delay in filing for approval of HPV immunotherapy candidate VGX-3100, sent the stock (NASDAQ:INO) falling 27% May 11. Over the past year, shares have fallen more than 70%.