BioMed Israel

From promise to execution, digital health innovators reach for new heights

In the post COVID world, digital transformation is at the forefront of every company’s agenda, but which innovations can fuel the next era of health care? At the ongoing Biomed Israel conference in Tel Aviv, Anat Naschitz founder and CEO of 9xchange and co-founder of Orbimed Israel, lead a digital health track exploring the technologies aiming to reconstruct the future of health care.