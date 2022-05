FTC forces Medtronic to drop Fiagon as condition of Intersect ENT acquisition

Intersect ENT Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., picked up Fiagon AG Medical Technologies less than two years ago in a bid to expand its footprint in the ear/nose/throat (ENT) business, but that acquisition is about to be undone. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Intersect will have to jettison Fiagon because of Dublin-based Medtronic plc’s acquisition of Intersect, thus unwinding a transaction that was valued at €60 million (US$62.4 million) in September 2020.