Orion picks up rights to Jemincare non-opioid pain drug in €15M deal

Orion Corp. has secured exclusive global rights, outside China, to a non-opioid pain drug candidate from Jiangxi Jemincare Group Co. Ltd. The deal, for oral sodium channel inhibitor JMKX-000623, brought Jemincare €15 million (US$15.6 million) up front. In addition, Orion could pay the Chinese company development, commercialization, and sales milestones that Orion suggested could be “significant,” as well as tiered royalties of 8% to 15% based on future sales.