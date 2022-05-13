BioWorld - Friday, May 13, 2022
BioKorea 2022: Key to predicting next pandemic lies in infectious diseases’ zoonotic component

May 12, 2022
By Gina Lee
No Comments
As the COVID-19 pandemic slowly starts to ease globally, efforts are already gearing up to predict the next potential pandemic. One institute researching the increasing number of diseases transmitted from animals to humans is Canada’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, part of the University of Saskatchewan. Now, together with collaborators including the Canadian government, it’s sponsoring a phase II trial of COVAC-2, a squalene-in-water adjuvanted microsphere peptide-based protein subunit vaccine that contains a portion of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.
BioWorld Conferences Coronavirus Asia-Pacific Canada