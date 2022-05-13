UCB SA’s share price has slumped after the FDA rejected the pharma’s filing for psoriasis drug Bimzelx (bimekizumab), citing issues with “inspection observations” that must be resolved before approval.

Shares in Brussels-based UCB (EN Brussels:UCB) were down more than 15% in morning trading following the announcement that the FDA had rejected Brimelx for treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Already approved in Europe, the UK and Japan with adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy, Bimzelx is an IL-17 targeting drug, on which UCB is pinning a sizable amount of its revenue expectations.

In February and March 2022, bimekizumab also received marketing authorization in Canada and Australia, respectively, for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Included in Clarivate’s Drugs to Watch in 2021, Bimzelx is already delayed by around a year in the U.S. as the company had originally aimed for a launch in the second of half of 2021.

But this was pushed back because the FDA could not inspect the company’s European manufacturing site due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Those inspections have not gone well and while UCB isn’t revealing details about the issues raised by the FDA, Jefferies analyst Peter Welford said in a broker note that resolving them could take at least six months.

This moves potential approval until the first half of 2023 at the earliest and UCB is reviewing its financial guidance for 2022 as a results.

Before this setback Jefferies had estimated Bimzelx sales of €166 million (US$172 million) in 2022, with €119 million (US$207 million) expected from the U.S.

Jefferies is forecasting peak annual sales in the region of $4 billion, with around $1.5 billion coming from psoriasis, $1 billion generated by psoriatic arthritis, $1 billion from axial spondylarthritis and $500,000 coming from hidradenitis suppurativa.

Novartis competitor

The delay is good news for Novartis AG, which markets the blockbuster psoriasis drug Cosentyx (secukinumab) and is designed to hit the same target, IL-17A.

However, Bimzelx also neutralizes IL-17F, another cytokine with a similar pro-inflammatory function.

Preclinical data showed targeting both IL-17A and IL-17F can reduce skin and joint inflammation as well as pathological bone formation to a greater extant vs. inhibiting IL-17A alone.

However, in addition to Cosentyx, the psoriasis market includes two more IL-17A drugs, Eli Lilly and Co.’s Taltz (ixekizumab) as well as Siliq (brodalumab) sold by Bausch Health Cos. Inc., the latter of which is hampered commercially by a black box warning for suicidal ideation.

Other drugs on the market for psoriasis include Stelara (ustekinumab), an IL-12/IL-23 receptor antagonist from Johnson & Johnson, along with IL-23-blockers Tremfya (guselkumab, J&J), Ilumya (tildrakizumab-asmn, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.) and Skyrizi (risankizumab, Abbvie Inc.) and drugs targeting TNF, led by Abbvie’s top-selling Humira (adalimumab).

Helping its case will be data from Bimzelx’s phase III program, which pitted the drug against Stelara and Humira, as well as placebo.

All three studies met their co-primary endpoints, showing superior levels of skin clearance at week 16 – against Stelara in the Be Vivid trial (p<0.0001), against Humira in the BE SURE trial (p<0.001) and against placebo in the Be Ready and Be Vivid trials (p<0.0001) – all as measured by at least a 90% improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90) and Investigator’s Global Assessment response of clear or almost clear skin.

Responses to bimekizumab at week 16 were maintained for up to one year in all studies.

Bimzelx also bested Cosentyx in the phase IIIb Be Radiant study, the first head-to-head trial comparing two IL-17-targeting treatments, demonstrating superiority for complete skin clearance at both weeks 16 and 48.

Upper respiratory tract infections were the most frequently reported adverse reactions in the trials.