Biopharma stock downturn creates buying opportunity for investors

Signs of hope at the end of March were quickly dashed in the last several weeks as BioWorld’s Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) plunged once again, albeit not as dramatically as the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. The BBI is down by 4.4% for the year, as of May 11, while NBI has fallen 28.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down by 12.4%. It is a situation that several analysts say could provide an opportunity for investors.