Getinge to acquire near infrared imaging company Fluoptics for $27M

Getinge AB is acquiring 100% of the equity in fluorescence imaging company Fluoptics SAS, a company using the technology as an aid to surgery. Getinge will, through its subsidiary Getinge Infection Control SAS, acquire all outstanding shares in Fluoptics and will pay around $27 million in cash on closing the deal. Moreover, an additional earn-out of $6.25 million may be paid if agreed milestones are achieved.