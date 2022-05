FDA final guidance for non-CGM devices holds HbA1c threshold for rescue medication

The U.S. FDA posted a final guidance for feasibility and early feasibility studies for non-traditional devices for type 2 diabetes, a document that is largely unchanged from the draft. This in the eyes of some stakeholders is precisely the problem as the final guidance retains a set point for rescue medication that some in industry believe is inappropriate for a study that does not seek to establish device effectiveness.