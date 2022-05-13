Lilly’s Mounjaro first to win US FDA approval for GLP-1 and GIP dual agonist

Six weeks ahead of its June 26 PDUFA date, the U.S. FDA has approved a priority NDA for Eli Lilly and Co.’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide), an injectable treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The once-weekly, first-in-class medicine activates both glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors, which leads to improved blood sugar control. The potential market is massive, as 462 million people across the planet have T2D. The numbers have been growing 1.4% annually as the population ages and grows more obese.