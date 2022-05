Henley Ion reports positive results for viral protection device

Henley Ion LLC has released data showing its filter-less respirator device can remove more than 99% of SARS-CoV-2 bioaerosols. The mask prototype developed by physician and surgeon Julian Henley, uses micronized electrostatic precipitation (mEP) to remove infectious aerosol particles from both inhaled and exhaled air. Results from the study have been published in the Viruses journal and confirm the device can provide equivalent protection from infectious bioaerosols as N95 respirators.