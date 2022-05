GAO sees need for more clarity in FDA enforcement discretion for pandemic tests

Among the policies the U.S. FDA’s device center leveraged for testing during the COVID-19 pandemic was the long-standing enforcement discretion lever, which drew less attention than the agency’s use of emergency use authorizations (EUAs). Nonetheless, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) urged the FDA to develop a formal policy for the use of enforcement discretion for pandemic-related tests, including some metrics for when that discretion would come to an end.