French university hospital experiments with a wireless 5G operating room

Rennes University Hospital in France has just this April completed a surgical procedure in the operating room wirelessly, thanks to the 5G network. Cardiologist Erwan Donal performed a heart operation there on a simulation manikin, monitored remotely from Athens, Greece, by heart surgeon Alexandros Stefanidis, from the department of cardiology at the General Hospital of Nikea.