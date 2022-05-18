BioWorld - Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Labcorp expands DTC business with EUA for COVID-19, influenza and RSV test, launch of diabetes screening test

May 17, 2022
By Annette Boyle
The pandemic exponentially amplified the move to more patient-driven health care with at-home monitoring, wearable medical devices and telemedicine. Testing has arguably seen the greatest shift, led by emergency use authorizations (EUA) for dozens of rapid tests for SARS-CoV-2. Laboratory Corp. of American Holdings Inc. (Labcorp) stands to benefit even more from the trend with an EUA for an over-the-counter multiplex respiratory virus test and the launch of an at-home collection kit for testing hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) this week.
