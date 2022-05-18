BioWorld - Wednesday, May 18, 2022
EuroPCR

Boston Scientific touts TAVR data for second generation Neo2 valve

May 17, 2022
By Catherine Longworth
No Comments
The second generation of Boston Scientific Corp.’s Acurate Neo2 valve has demonstrated better performance than its predecessor, showing a threefold reduction of paravalvular leakage (PVL) said researchers. During the hotline/late-breaking trials session on May 17 at the EuroPCR meeting held in Paris, Andrea Buono, interventional cardiologist at Fondazione Poliambulanza Istituto Ospedaliero in Brescia, Italy, presented results from a large study comparing the performance of Acurate Neo and Acurate Neo2 in 13 Italian centers.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Conferences EuroPCR Cardiovascular TAVR