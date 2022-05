F2G finds partner for antifungal olorofim in $480M Shionogi deal

Antifungals specialist F2G Ltd. has signed an agreement with Japanese pharma Shionogi & Co. Ltd. for development and commercialization of its treatment for invasive aspergillosis in both Asia and Europe. Under the terms of the deal, F2G is getting $100 million up front and regulatory and commercialization milestones of up to $380 million. The two partners will share clinical development costs.