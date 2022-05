US FDA lowers age for COVID-19 boosters to 5 years old

While children younger than 5 in the U.S. still have no vaccine protection against COVID-19, those 5 and older may be able to get a third jab. The FDA authorized, May 17, the use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE vaccine for kids 5 through 11 years of age who completed the primary two-dose series at least five months earlier.