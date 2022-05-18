Senate user fee bill adds VALID Act despite omission in House user fee bill

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee has posted its version of U.S. FDA user fee legislation, a bill that echoes many of the primary features of the version already at play in the House of Representatives. One critical difference is that the Senate bill includes legislation that would enable the FDA to regulate lab-developed tests (LDTs), the so-called Verifying Accurate, Leading-edge IVCT Development (VALID) Act, the omission of which from the House bill ruffled a few feathers. The American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA) responded to the Senate bill with a May 17 statement applauding the inclusion of the VALID Act in the Senate user fee bill.