EuroPCR

Jenavalve debut real-world results for Trilogy valve in severe AR patients

Jenavalve Technology Inc. presented first real-world data for a study evaluating the safety and efficacy of its Jenavalve Trilogy transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system for the treatment of severe aortic regurgitation (AR). The data, presented at the EuroPCR meeting on May 18, met the primary safety and efficacy endpoints with no major adverse events and no moderate or severe AR at discharge.