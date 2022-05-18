BioWorld - Wednesday, May 18, 2022
OIG says phlebotomy draw fee arrangement would run afoul of Anti-Kickback Statute

May 18, 2022
By Mark McCarty
Clinical laboratories and hospitals have routine commercial interactions, and most of those are entirely legal, but this is not always the case. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently decreed that an arrangement in which the hospital pays the lab for blood specimen collection handling services, or a “draw fee,” would not be permissible under the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS), reinforcing an existing understanding that such activities present a significant legal hazard for operators of clinical labs.
