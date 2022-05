Keros shares tumble amid doubts over early trial results from PAH candidate

Keros Therapeutics Inc. announced preliminary results from a phase I trial of its engineered ligand trap KER-012 that gave its team confidence to proceed with larger studies in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and potentially some bone diseases. But company shares (NASDAQ:KROS) fell 16.6% to $38.50 May 18, following the announcement, perhaps over concerns about trial subjects that emerged in a company-hosted investor call.