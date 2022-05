FDA actions stimulate market for fibromyalgia devices

In the last week, the U.S. FDA has taken two steps to expand treatment options for the millions of patients with fibromyalgia who find little relief from the three approved drugs for the condition. Neurometrix Inc. reported that the agency granted de novo authorization to its Quell device Thursday and Remedee Labs SA announced it received breakthrough device designation for its endorphin stimulation system May 12.