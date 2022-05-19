Advertising and promotions still a major hazard for device makers

Device makers do not engage in direct-to-consumer advertisement at the same pace as drug makers, but advertising and promotions are still a minefield of potential enforcement action for the unwary manufacturer. According to Jesse Atkins and Nate Downing of Gardner Law in Stillwater, Minn., even a minor skirmish with the FDA can result in an extensive review of standard operating procedures, a potentially expensive and time-consuming distraction from companies fighting for market share in the hotly contested U.S. market.