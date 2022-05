Singapore updates guidelines for software as medical devices to expand scope

Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) recently updated its guidelines for software as medical devices (SaMDs) to broaden its scope on a number of related matters. The new guidelines were finalized after an industry input period when the HSA collected feedback until the middle of August 2021. It marks the second revision of HSA guidelines on SaMDs, the first revision was meted out in April 2020.