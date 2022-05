Cost, site of service prompts new NICE endorsement of Magtrace and Sentimag

Detecting the spread of cancer is a high priority for most health systems, but the U.K. National Health Service currently has a limited range of options when it comes to detecting breast metastases. That may change soon thanks to a review by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which may endorse the use of the Sentimag system with Magtrace.