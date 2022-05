Futura agrees to licensing deal to commercialize ED product in UK & Europe

Futura Medical plc has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with over the counter (OTC) distributor Cooper Consumer Health SAS to commercialize its topical, gel-based erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment Med3000, in the U.K. and Europe. Under the terms of the agreement, Cooper will pay an undisclosed price to Futura to manufacture and supply the product for five years, in compliance with EU competition law.