Idorsia gears up to file hypertension drug after supportive phase III readout

Idorsia Ltd. looks on course to produce another marketed drug after supportive phase III results for its hypertension drug, aprocitentan. The company’s first U.S. FDA-approved drug, Quviviq (daridorexant), was launched in April and another product, Pivlaz (clazosentan), was approved and launched in April for cerebral vasospasm in Japan.