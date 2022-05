DDW 2022: Seres presents ‘impressive’ SER-109 data, targets BLA filing for recurrent C. diff

Unveiling further positive data for SER-109 in preventing recurrent Clostridium difficile infection at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) over the weekend, Seres Therapeutics Inc. reiterated plans to file a BLA with the U.S. FDA in mid-2022. Should the FDA accept the application and grant priority review – SER-109 has breakthrough and orphan status – the medicine could be the first microbiome-based therapy to reach the market.