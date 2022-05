Concert builds toward grand finale as CTP-534 hits its mark in pivotal alopecia trial

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is on track for an NDA filing for CTP-543 in alopecia areata during the first half of 2023, following a positive read-out from the first of two phase III trials of the oral Janus kinase 1/2 inhibitor. The molecule hit the primary endpoint of the placebo-controlled Thrive-AA1 study, which was defined as the percentage of patients achieving a SALT (Severity of Alopecia Assessment Tool) score of 20 or less after 24 weeks of therapy.